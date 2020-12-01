Forward Madison FC names Carl Craig next head coach and technical director

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Entering its third year as a football club, Forward Madison formally announced its second head coach and technical director in its young histo

Asked Carl Craig what style of soccer he will bring to Forward Madison. For him it's about more than the club, but the community they're playing for. @ForwardMSNFC



"This is Wisconsin's football team. I don't care what they say in Green Bay. This is Wisconsin's football team." pic.twitter.com/Mp2zGwuc9H — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 1, 2020

ry, Carl Craig.

Craig’s latest head coaching stint came as the leader for Minnesota United FC in 2016 before the club made the move to Major League Soccer.

Forward Madison announces its next head coach and technical director, Carl Craig who previously spent time in the same role with Minnesota United FC before they made the move to the MLS. That music your hear in this video? Craig’s punk rock band in the 80’s. Love it. https://t.co/CV4G1leXIu — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) December 1, 2020

Since 2016, the Flamingos newest leader served a youth coach and Technical Director of Salvo Soccer Club in Eagan, Minnesota.

A native of Newcastle United, England, Craig came to the states in 1994 as a youth soccer coach in Minnesota. His first stint in professional soccer came in 2010 as the assistant manager for the Minnesota Stars of the North American Soccer League which later won the NASL championship in 2011, runner-ups in 2012 and best regular season record in 2014.

“After a thorough search, it became clear to our ownership group, our staff and our supporters that there was one person that fit the culture and community of Forward Madison FC,” Forward Madison COO Conor Caloia said in a press release.

“We share a vision for this Club on and off the field. We are excited to welcome Carl to Madison and look forward to one day celebrating a USL League One championship together.”

“The diversity and the eclectic mix of people who support the football team here was, frankly, the ultimate attraction for me,” Craig said. “Football can create a good community. I believe in that. The football is the reason it gets us here, but it’s the other stuff that goes around football which is really what it’s all about.”

“With the football players and the style of football we play, we want it to be as dynamic as this community,” Craig said. “We want to find those guys. But just as important as that, we have to have people who believe in what we’re doing. It’s not just coming to play football here because we’ve got a big crowd; it’s coming to play football here to be part of something bigger than football.”

