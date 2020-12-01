I-39/90 southbound near Beloit to close Tuesday night, detour provided

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A two-mile stretch of I-39/90 southbound near Beloit will be closed and have a detour starting Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation explained that the closure will occur between County S/Shopiere Road, also known as Exit 183 and the I-43/Wis 81 interchange, or Exit 185, in southern Rock County.

The closure and traffic detour will start 7 p.m. Tuesday and go through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The department explained that southbound drivers will need to exit the Interstate at Exit 183 and follow Shopiere Road south to the Hart Road intersection. Traffic will then turn left onto Hart Road, which connects to I-43. Travelers will then drive southbound on I-43 to the I-39/90 interchange in order to re-enter I-39/90 southbound through the entrance loop ramp.

The closure is required so that crews can set girders for the new I-39/90 southbound flyover ramp to I-43 northbound over the Interstate’s southbound lanes, WisDOT explained.

This closure and detour are dependent on the weather and are subject to change. WisDot added that the backup date is Wednesday night.

Traffic on I-39/90 northbound will not be affected.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.