Advertisement

I-39/90 southbound near Beloit to close Tuesday night, detour provided

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation explains the detour for I-39/90 southbound near...
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation explains the detour for I-39/90 southbound near Beloit.(Wisconsin Department of Transportation)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A two-mile stretch of I-39/90 southbound near Beloit will be closed and have a detour starting Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation explained that the closure will occur between County S/Shopiere Road, also known as Exit 183 and the I-43/Wis 81 interchange, or Exit 185, in southern Rock County.

The closure and traffic detour will start 7 p.m. Tuesday and go through 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The department explained that southbound drivers will need to exit the Interstate at Exit 183 and follow Shopiere Road south to the Hart Road intersection. Traffic will then turn left onto Hart Road, which connects to I-43. Travelers will then drive southbound on I-43 to the I-39/90 interchange in order to re-enter I-39/90 southbound through the entrance loop ramp.

The closure is required so that crews can set girders for the new I-39/90 southbound flyover ramp to I-43 northbound over the Interstate’s southbound lanes, WisDOT explained.

This closure and detour are dependent on the weather and are subject to change. WisDot added that the backup date is Wednesday night.

Traffic on I-39/90 northbound will not be affected.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Group asks state high court to toss election results and order legislature to pick electors
Fatal Sun Prairie crash
Madison police confirm one of its officers hurt in deadly Sun Prairie crash

Latest News

Isai Morocho Wisconsin High School Student Dies from COVID-19...
East High principal honors the life of student who died of COVID-19 complications
Summers Christmas Tree Farm in Middleton has seen a busy start to the holiday season
Middleton Christmas Tree Farm feels the holiday rush
After today, high temperatures will be above average for at least the following six days....
Mild Temperatures and Lots of Sunshine Through the Rest of this Week
Early results from two companies, Pfizer and Moderna, show over 90 percent effectiveness.
Covid Vaccine Legality: Will you be required to take it?
Madison-area car theft numbers remain higher than usual
Madison-area car theft numbers remain higher than usual