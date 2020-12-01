Madison Metropolitan School Board President Gloria Reyes to not seek reelection

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes announced Tuesday she will not seek reelection at the end of her term.

“I’ve made it after much consideration, consultation with my family, and as always with the future of our Madison Schools and our students uppermost in my mind,” Reyes explained in a news release. “As a Board member, I have always felt that our MMSD community deserved every ounce of energy I have. I’ve given that.”

Reyes said she has taken a new job and must now focus on serving the youth and families of Briarpatch Youth Services where she serves as Executive Director and CEO.

She has been on the school board for three years and said it was “an honor” to work alongside her fellow board members. Reyes also showed her appreciation for those who elected her as the first Latina on the board.

“It was your support and your commitment that kept me resilient and resolute in making decisions based on what was best for our students and school community,” Reyes said.

Reyes’ term expires in April of 2021.

Here is Reyes’ full statement on her decision:

