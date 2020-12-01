Advertisement

Madison police release pics of porch pirate suspects

The Madison Police Dept. released images of suspects in a string of thefts from porches on the...
The Madison Police Dept. released images of suspects in a string of thefts from porches on the city's east side on November 17, 2020.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. released several photographs showing alleged porch pirates outside a home on the city’s east side.

The images were captured two weeks ago, on the morning of November 17, in the 400 block of North Star Dr.

Investigators say two people drove through that neighborhood, grabbing items from people’s porches and tossing them in the back of an older, blue pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the individuals or the truck are asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or leave a tip online at www.P3Tips.com.

With the holiday shopping season in full swing, the Madison Police Dept. also offered recommendations Monday for how to protect items you are having shipped to you.

