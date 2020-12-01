Middleton Christmas Tree Farm feels the holiday rush

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the Thanksgiving leftovers on their last legs, the countdown to Christmas is on and local Christmas tree farms are feeling the rush.

This is the busiest time of the year for many area farms, including Summers Christmas Tree Farm in Middleton. The farm has been in the Summers family since 1949, and this year is already off to quite a start.

“We have seen tons of people coming through,” said owner Judy Summers. “Friday was just a mad house, everybody was out, the weather was wonderful. The families were just having a wonderful time and everybody was wearing their mask.”

The farm opens at 8:00 a.m., and customers last weekend flowed in starting at opening and didn’t stop until the evening. Summers said they have social distancing efforts in place to keep customers safe.

“The main thing is the idea that they’re able to get out of the house, get out with the family, create that tradition,” she said. “The main thing is starting out with the little kids so they begin to think Christmas is a wonderful thing, let’s go get our tree. The fact that we are able to have everybody socially distant when they are out in the field, they just sort of do their thing. If they’re coming into our Christmas shop we allow X number of people coming in, so just socially distant is wonderful.”

Summers said they have 150 acres of open air for customers to find their tree. She said it seems like lots of customers are already decorating for the season – garlands at Summers are already sold out for the season, and boughs are close behind.

“Life is so hard as it is, everybody’s tied up with cell phones and this that and the other thing,” she said. “Just to be able to get out and enjoy the freedom of fresh air, no constraints, and just wander.”

Summers said it’s about bringing joy and brightness during a tense time.

“We like the feeling that we’re providing something happy for the families,” she said. “For them to come out and enjoy our property and to enjoy fresh air and the family to be together. I think that’s the most important thing.”

