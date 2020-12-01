Advertisement

Middleton Christmas Tree Farm feels the holiday rush

Summers Christmas Tree Farm is already out of garlands for the season
Summers Christmas Tree Farm in Middleton has seen a busy start to the holiday season
Summers Christmas Tree Farm in Middleton has seen a busy start to the holiday season(NBC15)
By Isabel Lawrence
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the Thanksgiving leftovers on their last legs, the countdown to Christmas is on and local Christmas tree farms are feeling the rush.

This is the busiest time of the year for many area farms, including Summers Christmas Tree Farm in Middleton. The farm has been in the Summers family since 1949, and this year is already off to quite a start.

“We have seen tons of people coming through,” said owner Judy Summers. “Friday was just a mad house, everybody was out, the weather was wonderful. The families were just having a wonderful time and everybody was wearing their mask.”

The farm opens at 8:00 a.m., and customers last weekend flowed in starting at opening and didn’t stop until the evening. Summers said they have social distancing efforts in place to keep customers safe.

“The main thing is the idea that they’re able to get out of the house, get out with the family, create that tradition,” she said. “The main thing is starting out with the little kids so they begin to think Christmas is a wonderful thing, let’s go get our tree. The fact that we are able to have everybody socially distant when they are out in the field, they just sort of do their thing. If they’re coming into our Christmas shop we allow X number of people coming in, so just socially distant is wonderful.”

Summers said they have 150 acres of open air for customers to find their tree. She said it seems like lots of customers are already decorating for the season – garlands at Summers are already sold out for the season, and boughs are close behind.

“Life is so hard as it is, everybody’s tied up with cell phones and this that and the other thing,” she said. “Just to be able to get out and enjoy the freedom of fresh air, no constraints, and just wander.”

Summers said it’s about bringing joy and brightness during a tense time.

“We like the feeling that we’re providing something happy for the families,” she said. “For them to come out and enjoy our property and to enjoy fresh air and the family to be together. I think that’s the most important thing.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Group asks state high court to toss election results and order legislature to pick electors
Fatal Sun Prairie crash
Madison police confirm one of its officers hurt in deadly Sun Prairie crash

Latest News

Isai Morocho Wisconsin High School Student Dies from COVID-19...
East High principal honors the life of student who died of COVID-19 complications
After today, high temperatures will be above average for at least the following six days....
Mild Temperatures and Lots of Sunshine Through the Rest of this Week
Early results from two companies, Pfizer and Moderna, show over 90 percent effectiveness.
Covid Vaccine Legality: Will you be required to take it?
Madison-area car theft numbers remain higher than usual
Madison-area car theft numbers remain higher than usual