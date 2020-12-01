Mild Temperatures and Lots of Sunshine Through the Rest of this Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A mild stretch of weather will be seen over southern Wisconsin over the next week or so. Average high temperatures for this time of the year are in the middle 30s. We will be anywhere from three, to as much as 10 degrees above our average highs.

After today, high temperatures will be above average for at least the following six days. Sunshine is expected through the period. (wmtv weather)

This morning high pressure located over the middle and lower Mississippi Valley will bring quiet weather with plenty of sunshine to the state. As that ridge drifts eastward over the next few days, another big area of high pressure will build in from the west.

Temperatures will be even a little milder toward the weekend. Southerly wind will help boost highs into the upper30s and lower 40s. Some spots may even reach the middle 40s for highs later this week. Lows will be dipping into the 20s for the next six mornings. There is no precipitation in the forecast through the rest of this week and the first part of next week.

