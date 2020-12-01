Advertisement

More hunters afield, more deer taken in Wisconsin this fall

Wisconsin's gun deer hunting season started Saturday.
Wisconsin's gun deer hunting season started Saturday.(WEAU)
By Associated Press and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - More Wisconsin hunters took to the field this fall, and they brought home more deer during the just-completed gun season.

The state Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday that deer licenses of all kinds were up 3.5% from the same time last year. As of midnight on Sunday, sales for licenses including gun, bow, cross bow, sports and patron licenses reached 820,299. Of that total, the DNR noted that 569,203 of those where for gun privileges, which include gun, patron and sports licenses.

Female hunters remain the fastest-growing demographic during 2020- up 12% from last year.

The state said hunters registered 188,712 deer during the nine-day gun deer hunt. That was up almost 16% statewide.

Buck harvest was up 12.2% and anterless harvest was up by 19%.

The DNR noted that there are still additional hunting opportunities for Wisconsinites, including the statewide muzzleloader hunt that goes from now until Dec. 9.

