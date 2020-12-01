Advertisement

MPD arrests suspect on charges for two smash-and-grab burglaries of local restaurants

(MGN Image)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 47-year-old suspect involved in the smash-and-grab burglaries of two local restaurants has been arrested, the Madison Police Department reports.

Reginald D. Funchess was arrested Sunday morning on tentative charges after MPD developed probable cause. Funchess is believed to have smashed a thrown a brick through the front glass doors at Roman Candle Pizzeria, 1054 Williamson St., and using a rock to break the front door at the Crystal Corner Bar, 1302 Williamson St.

In both cases the cash registers were targeted, MPD says. Electronics were also stolen from Roman Candle.

Fuchness remains the primary suspect in a third burglary at Willaby’s Cafe, 1351 Williamson St. A rock was also used to break the front door glass and cash was stolen frm the cash register.

Investigators are still working to establish probable cause in the case, MPD says.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Group asks state high court to toss election results and order legislature to pick electors
Fatal Sun Prairie crash
Madison police confirm one of its officers hurt in deadly Sun Prairie crash

Latest News

Isai Morocho Wisconsin High School Student Dies from COVID-19...
East High principal honors the life of student who died of COVID-19 complications
Summers Christmas Tree Farm in Middleton has seen a busy start to the holiday season
Middleton Christmas Tree Farm feels the holiday rush
After today, high temperatures will be above average for at least the following six days....
Mild Temperatures and Lots of Sunshine Through the Rest of this Week
Early results from two companies, Pfizer and Moderna, show over 90 percent effectiveness.
Covid Vaccine Legality: Will you be required to take it?
Madison-area car theft numbers remain higher than usual
Madison-area car theft numbers remain higher than usual