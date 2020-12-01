MPD arrests suspect on charges for two smash-and-grab burglaries of local restaurants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 47-year-old suspect involved in the smash-and-grab burglaries of two local restaurants has been arrested, the Madison Police Department reports.

Reginald D. Funchess was arrested Sunday morning on tentative charges after MPD developed probable cause. Funchess is believed to have smashed a thrown a brick through the front glass doors at Roman Candle Pizzeria, 1054 Williamson St., and using a rock to break the front door at the Crystal Corner Bar, 1302 Williamson St.

In both cases the cash registers were targeted, MPD says. Electronics were also stolen from Roman Candle.

Fuchness remains the primary suspect in a third burglary at Willaby’s Cafe, 1351 Williamson St. A rock was also used to break the front door glass and cash was stolen frm the cash register.

Investigators are still working to establish probable cause in the case, MPD says.

