MPD investigates Thanksgiving morning theft spree
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a spree of thefts that occurred early Thursday morning.
MPD says someone allegedly broke into numerous vehicles that were parked on United Way, Brandenburg Way and Star Spangled Trail.
Several victims has electronics taken, and a loaded handgun and additional ammunition were stolen MPD says.
