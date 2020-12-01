Advertisement

MPD investigates Thanksgiving morning theft spree

(WMTV)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a spree of thefts that occurred early Thursday morning.

MPD says someone allegedly broke into numerous vehicles that were parked on United Way, Brandenburg Way and Star Spangled Trail.

Several victims has electronics taken, and a loaded handgun and additional ammunition were stolen MPD says.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Group asks state high court to toss election results and order legislature to pick electors
Fatal Sun Prairie crash
Madison police confirm one of its officers hurt in deadly Sun Prairie crash

Latest News

Isai Morocho Wisconsin High School Student Dies from COVID-19...
East High principal honors the life of student who died of COVID-19 complications
Summers Christmas Tree Farm in Middleton has seen a busy start to the holiday season
Middleton Christmas Tree Farm feels the holiday rush
After today, high temperatures will be above average for at least the following six days....
Mild Temperatures and Lots of Sunshine Through the Rest of this Week
Early results from two companies, Pfizer and Moderna, show over 90 percent effectiveness.
Covid Vaccine Legality: Will you be required to take it?
Madison-area car theft numbers remain higher than usual
Madison-area car theft numbers remain higher than usual