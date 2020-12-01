Advertisement

MPD: Suspect found dead after officers attempt to arrest him for domestic dispute

The teenage victim claimed he had pointed a gun at her.
(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 35-year-old man was found dead inside a Madison home Tuesday afternoon after police officers arrived at the condo intending to arrest him in connection with a domestic dispute, according to the Madison Police Dept.

Its incident report indicates the officers obtained a warrant to arrest the man after an 18-year-old reported he pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her during a dispute at the house on Holborn Circle. A shot was fired during the confrontation, but the woman was not hurt, MPD noted.

The counts against him alleged false imprisonment, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

After the officers got to the home, they tried negotiating with the suspect, urging him to surrender to police. During that time, the MPD report states, the officers and other witnesses heard two gunshots from inside the condo.

According to police, a robot was sent into the building where the man was discovered unresponsive, with a handgun next to him. When the officers went in, they determined the man, whose name was not released, had died from a self-inflicted injury.

His body was taken to the Dane Co. Medical Examiner who will determine the official cause of death.

