MPD warns of “Porch Pirates” as holidays approach

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is warning the public of “Porch Pirates” as the holidays approach, and after two people allegedly drove around an East side neighborhood and stole items off porches.

According to MPD the incident occurred on Nov. 17 in the 400 block of North Star Dr. The stolen items were reportedly put in the back of an older model pickup truck.

To protect yourself and your online shopping orders, MPD recommends the following:

Have your packages held at your local carrier facility for pickup

Take advantage of “Ship To Store” for curbside pickup or Amazon’s “Locker” feature

Request that your package has a signature confirmation upon delivery

Ask your carrier to place packages in an area out of plain view

Have packages delivered to your work

Schedule delivery for times you will be home

Have packages delivered to a neighbor who is home

Monitor your front porch (Xfinity Home, Ring doorbell, Nest and others)

Since they are already on your property and porch, MPD also warns that some “Porch Pirates” will also check for unlocked doors and stresses the importance of making sure the exterior of your home and any vehicles are locked up every day and night.

If you have any information on these “Porch Pirates,” MPD is asking that you contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

