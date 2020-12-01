Advertisement

NFL flexes Packers game time for Week 14

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Nov. 30, 2020
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Football League has switched up the time for the Packers’ Week 14 game against the Detroit Lions.

The game, which was originally scheduled for 12 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, will now air at 3:25 p.m. that day.

League officials say the game is still scheduled to air on FOX.

The Packers will be traveling to Detroit for the second matchup of the season between the NFC North rivals after hosting the Lions in Week 2.

The matchup joins three other games scheduled for that same time, including Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers and the New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles.

