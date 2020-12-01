Portillo’s looks to open new Madison location at West Towne Mall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Portillo’s Hot Dogs is looking to open its second location in Madison at West Towne Mall.

The company is hoping to open their new location at 522 Gammon Road after filing paperwork with the City of Madison.

The proposed location would be 7,800 square feet and could accommodate over 220 patrons at peak hours, as well as potential employees. There would also be a new three-lane drive through concept. A spokesperson for Portillo’s said the third lane would allow people to pick up online and mobile app orders made ahead of time.

Portillo’s anticipates that this project would result in an investment of over $3 million on the building itself and between $4-6 million in sales.

The first Madison Portillo’s location opened in March of 2019 on East Towne Boulevard to give customers a taste of their iconic Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches.

Portillo’s Hot Dogs was founded in 1963 by Dick Portillo and started as a hot dog stand in the Chicago suburbs.

