Princeton PD urges public to lock doors, cars after antique mall theft

PRINCETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Princeton Police are warning residents and businesses to lock their doors after an antique mall was burglarized Monday morning.

The Princeton Police Department reports that a suspect forced their way in at 2:45 a.m. to the River City Antique Mall at 328 South Fulton Street. The suspect took jewelry and coins from the store, police continued, then left through a door on the north side of the store, according to a news release.

Princeton Police asked businesses and residents to lock their vehicles, garages, sheds, stores and homes to avoid theft. If residents notice any suspicious car or person, they should contact PPD or Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

The department also recommended that business owners and residents write down the license plate and vehicle description of any suspicious vehicles.

Princeton businesses should keep little or no amount of cash in a vulnerable area of their location, PPD added.

Anyone with information about the River City Antique Mall incident or any other crime should call the Princeton Police Department or Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

