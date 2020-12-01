Rural structure fire causes $150K in initial damage

TOWN OF PRIMROSE, Wis. (WMTV) - No residents or livestock were injured in a structure fire on the 9000 block of Britt Valley Road Tuesday morning, but an estimated $150,000 in damage was sustained, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office says.

The property owner reported a pole building containing tractors and other vehicles and equipment had caught on fire just before noon, according to the Sheriff’s office.

According to the Sheriff’s office, Mt. Horeb firefighters got the fire under control and determined it may have started from a tractor’s block heater. The owner reported plugging the heater in approximately two hours before the fire started.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.