Advertisement

Starbucks offers free coffee to front-line workers this December

The store closings are in addition to 400 previously announced for the U.S. and another 200 for...
The store closings are in addition to 400 previously announced for the U.S. and another 200 for Canada.(Source: CNN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starbucks is offering front-line workers free coffee for the entire month of December to show their appreciation for the work that they do.

The company explained that any customer who identifies as a front-line responder to the COVID-19 pandemic can receive a free tall hot or iced coffee.

Front-line workers include doctors, police officers, mental health workers, and more. Customers can redeem their free cup of coffee at participating U.S. Starbucks locations.

The company has also donated $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness to support virtual mental health resources for these workers. Starbucks noted that they plan to surprise 50,000 workers with care packages and Starbucks gift cards during the holidays.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Group asks state high court to toss election results and order legislature to pick electors
Fatal Sun Prairie crash
Madison police confirm one of its officers hurt in deadly Sun Prairie crash

Latest News

Man accused of stabbing 88-year-old outside casino sentenced to life in prison, no parole
Assembly Republicans release proposed package of COVID-19 initiatives
Milwaukee Bucks Uniform
Bucks unveil 2020-21 uniforms inspired by Milwaukee rivers
Wisconsin sets new high for COVID-19 deaths
Wisconsin sets new high for COVID-19 deaths
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Evers and Republicans meet again to discuss virus response