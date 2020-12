This November was one of the warmest on record

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - November 2020 is in the books and it was one for the record books.

This November is tied for the 5th warmest November on record in Madison. The average temperature this November in Madison was 42.1 degrees. November 2009 and 2015 had an average temperature of 42.1 degrees as well.

Warmest Novembers (WMTV NBC15)

The average monthly mean temperature for November in Madison is 35.6 degrees. This November was 6.5 degrees above average.

The warmest November on record was back in 2001. The average temperature of November 2001 in Madison was 46.0 degrees.

This November also had the most days with a high temperature at or above 70 degrees on record. Madison had a high temperature at or above 70 degrees 5 days this November.

November 2020 Weather Stats (WMTV NBC15)

Madison also broke 3 temperature records this November.

Now it’s time to look ahead to December.

During the month of December, the average high in Madison drops from 36 degrees to 27 degrees. The average low goes from 21 degrees to 12 degrees.

December Climate Stats - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

The snow season typically starts to ramp up during the month of December. The average monthly December snowfall in Madison is 13.5″. The December snowfall record is 40.4″, which was set back in 2008.

Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a warmer than average and drier than average December for Wisconsin.

