Advertisement

Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job

White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks at the White House, Monday, Oct. 12,...
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks at the White House, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Dr. Scott Atlas, a science adviser to President Donald Trump who was skeptical of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak, is leaving his White House post.

A White House official confirmed that the Stanford University neuroradiologist, who had no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases, resigned at the end of his temporary government assignment.

Atlas confirmed the news in a Monday evening tweet.

Atlas joined the White House this summer, where he clashed with top government scientists, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, as he resisted stronger efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 267,000 Americans.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear...
Thousands of UW Health faculty, staff issue open letter to Wisconsin “family”
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
Group asks state high court to toss election results and order legislature to pick electors
Fatal Sun Prairie crash
Sun Prairie PD confirms one dead after crash on WIS 19

Latest News

WisDOT: Thank snow plow drivers by being safe on the road this winter
Sun Prairie man finds new purpose after losing his job during the pandemic
Sun Prairie man finds new purpose after losing his job during the pandemic
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Top secret: Biden gets access to President’s Daily Brief
President Trump is attacking Georgia's governor for not stepping in to overturn the election...
Recounts and runoffs in high-stakes battleground
Multiple units respond to rural Jefferson Co. structure fire