Warmer December weather ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Are you looking for warmer December weather? If yes, you are in luck! High temperatures through next week will be above average for this time of year. Plus, the “S” word in the forecast isn’t snow. It’s sunshine. The forecast looks dry through at least early next week. The 8-14 day precipitation outlook from the Climate Prediction Center favors drier than average conditions through the middle of the month.

Mild December Weather (WMTV NBC15)

Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and seasonably chilly. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. The average high for December 1 is 36 degrees in Madison. The wind will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph, which will likely keep wind chills in the upper 20s throughout the day.

Forecast Highs - Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

An area of high pressure will keep the weather quiet tonight and on Wednesday. Tonight will be mostly clear and seasonably chilly. Overnight lows will be near 20 degrees. The wind will be light out of the northwest at 5 mph. The may be just strong enough to put wind chills in the lower to mid teens.

Wednesday will likely be the pick day of the workweek because it will be the warmest day this week. High temperatures on Wednesday will be near or just above 40 degrees, which is above average for this time of year. Wednesday will also feature no shortage of sunshine. The wind will be on the lighter side, so wind chills will not be much a factor throughout the day.

Wednesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

The rest of the workweek won’t be quite as warm. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 30s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny. A storm system will pass well south of the area on Thursday and Friday and this is where any snow and rain chances will stay.

We’ll be back up above 40 degrees on Saturday with lots of sunshine. A cold front will drop south across the area late Saturday into Sunday. This front could kick up some clouds but is not expected to produce any precipitation. There won’t be a lot of moisture for the front to work with as it moves through the area. Sunday will be a touch cooler. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 30s.

A dry, mild December weather pattern looks like it will continue through early next week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.