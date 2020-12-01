Advertisement

Wisconsin Athletics to greet drivers at SYH Celebration Drive Thru Food Drive

Map showing the route of the NBC15 Share Your Holidays Celebration Drive-Thru Food Drive.
Map showing the route of the NBC15 Share Your Holidays Celebration Drive-Thru Food Drive.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Athletics will be joining NBC 15 on Wednesday to co-host the Share Your Holidays Celebration Drive Thru Food Drive.

The Wisconsin Football Truck will be on site at Alliant Energy Center to help us fill the truck with food donations. NBC 15 is collecting non-perishable items and monetary donations for the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. Some of the most needed items include soup, cereal, diapers and toiletries.

To read more about the Badgers Give Back outreach program, check out their website. Notable UW celebrities will greet drivers as they enter Alliant, with social distancing in place.

The food drive runs from 2:30-7 p.m. Wednesday.

Because of you, we are hoping to provide five million meals this year to those in need.

