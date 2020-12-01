Wisconsin DOJ releases investigative file on Monona Police pursuit case

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice released videos, images and other files on Monday they used to make a decision in the case of that cleared a Monona police officer in the death of a 24-year-old man following a chase two months ago that ended when the suspect crashed in Madison.

On Sept. 17, Monona Police Department officers tried to pull over who they said was a reckless driver. The driver, Elliot Johnson, crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Moorland and South Towne in Madison after a chase.

Officers asked Johnson to get out of his car, which he did, but then Johnson got back into his cars. Officers then said they heard a single gunshot.

Police say the officers attempted life-saving measures on Johnson, but he died at the scene.

The state DOJ took over the investigation and announced earlier this month that no criminal charges would be filed against the officers involved. Johnson’s death was also ruled a suicide.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.