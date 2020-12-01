Wisconsin joins list of states asking for extension of federal relief funds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin is one of dozens of states represented in a letter sent to Congress this week asking for an extension of the federal pandemic relief funds.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act expires on December 30, 2020.

Monday, Wisconsin’s Attorney General Josh Kaul joined a bipartisan group of attorneys from 43 other states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. Territories.

In a letter to congress, the group is asking that the spending deadline for COVID relief funds be extended until the end of 2021.

Governor Tony Evers says Wisconsin needs more federal support to get through the pandemic.

This includes help meeting testing demands and supporting rural communities.

Congress first passed the $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill in March in response to the pandemic. AG Kaul says while at the time it made sense to put a December 30th deadline on the use of the funds, the ongoing pandemic shows that right now continued relief is needed.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.