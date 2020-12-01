Wisconsin sets new high for COVID-19 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dept. of Health Services recorded the more COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday than it had any previous single day since the pandemic began.

According to its daily tracker, the agency reported 107 more people have died from complications related to the virus. It’s the second time the daily death toll has reached triple-digits, following last Tuesday when DHS tallied 104 new deaths.

Tuesday’s new high comes following a long holiday weekend during which reported deaths had dropped off significantly. In fact, that one-day total is 50 percent higher than the past four days combined.

The surge also pushed the seven-day rolling average for new deaths a tick higher Tuesday. DHS’ figures show 44 coronavirus-related deaths per day over the past week. That’s down notably from this time last week when 55 people a day were dying on average, but still higher than any time prior to three weeks ago.

In all, DHS reports 3,420 people in Wisconsin are confirmed to have died from complications related to coronavirus.

New cases

The latest DHS update shows the number of new cases remains depressed, with 4,078 additional positive tests being reported Tuesday.

With the latest tally, the seven-day rolling average fell to 3,905 cases per day over the past week, which included the long holiday weekend. That metric, which is used to smooth out day-to-day swings, never fell below 4,000 during the month of November.

As in prior days, the drop in cases has come with a corresponding drop in testing over the long weekend.

Only 10,492 total tests were tallied Tuesday, a number that, while higher than any of the previous four days, was much lower than all but a single day throughout the rest of November.

That left the percentage of Tuesday’s tests that came back positive at just under 40 percent.

State health officials had advised anyone who wanted to get a test following a Thanksgiving gathering to wait at least three to five days before going to get tested, so any effects specifically tied to the holiday would not have surfaced yet.

With the latest cases, the state has now recorded 391,313 total confirmed cases. Of that total, just over 68,400 cases remain active.

