2 killed, 1 injured in Kenosha County highway crash

Crash
Crash(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Two people were killed and a third person injured following a two-car crash in Kenosha County.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened on Highway 31 Tuesday afternoon. A Somers Fire and Rescue crew responded and transported two people to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

One of the two transported later died. Both were in the same vehicle that collided with another about 4 p.m.

Kenosha first responders took a person from the second vehicle to Aurora Medical Center. That person later died.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

