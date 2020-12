OXFORD, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office has located a missing teen who disappeared late Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office put out an alert for Russell R. Hine, 17, around 3 p.m., saying he was last seen around three hours earlier.

An update from authorities indicated Hine has been located and is safe.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.