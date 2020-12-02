Advertisement

Badgers women’s game against Prairie View A&M canceled

(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin’s women’s basketball team will have one less game to prepare for the bulk of their Big Ten schedule.

The program announced Wednesday that its game against Prairie View A&M on Tuesday, December 8, has been scratched. According to the team, the cancellation was due to “protocols related to COVID-19.”

It did not explain any further. However, the Panthers men’s team was forced to nix two of its upcoming games, against UNC Greensboro and Western Kentucky, because of coronavirus issues.

The Badgers game against Prairie View was set split its Big Ten opener against the University of Iowa on Saturday and its conference matchup against Rutgers on Friday, December 11. Both of those games are still on.

The UW women tipped off their season on Sunday with a 73-66 win over Western Illinois University.

