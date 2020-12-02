Advertisement

‘Bored at home’ protester in Madison pleads guilty to possessing gun

Olson’s lawyer says police did not know until after they arrested him.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a Janesville man who said he came to Madison to watch protests because he was bored at home has pleaded guilty to possessing a gun after a felony conviction.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that 29-year-old Kyle C. Olson was arrested on May 31, at a time in which peaceful protests targeting police brutality were followed by vandalism and other damage.

Olson told a judge he drove up from Janesville because he was sick of quarantining because of COVID-19.

Olson’s lawyer says police did not know until after they arrested Olson that he was not allowed to possess a firearm, so they did not have probable cause to arrest him.

