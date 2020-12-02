Advertisement

‘Brush the haters off’: Bainbridge, Ga., freshman born without hands makes catch in playoff game

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Bainbridge Bearcats’ massive playoff victory over the weekend has the town buzzing. But one play, in particular, is also turning heads and making its rounds on social media.

It features a five-yard catch late in the blowout, but it’s worth paying attention to. It was the first varsity catch for freshman Jamauri Williams, who was born without hands.

But that hasn’t defined who he is or what he can do.

“Brush the haters off,” he said when talking with WCTV Tuesday. He said he uses that mindset to his advantage.

“They don’t think I can do nothing,” he said.

Boy, are they wrong.

Saturday’s catch is just the latest accolade for Williams. He’s already scored a touchdown in a ninth-grade game this year, and he’s kicked off for the varsity team this season as well.

His mom, Colby, said she swelled with joy on Saturday.

“I’m very proud, I never treated him any different, he was never raised to think any different than if he had ten fingers, two hands,” she said.

Bearcats Head Coach Jeff Littleton first heard about Williams while he was in middle school.

“He doesn’t use it as an excuse, he doesn’t use it as a crutch,” he said. Littleton says he’s impressed by Williams’s mindset.

“A kid that works so hard at what he does, for the limitations that he has, it’s just amazing to see him do the things that he does,” he said.

Williams said his teammates have welcomed him into the family: “They love me, they help me out, make sure I’m good with everything.”

And his mom hopes her son’s story inspires others.

“Stay positive, stay focused. If you put your mind to it, you can pretty much do anything,” she said.

The only question left: what does he have in store next?

For starters, he wants to make first-string offense next year.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

