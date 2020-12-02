Advertisement

Bucks unveil 2020-21 uniforms inspired by Milwaukee rivers

Milwaukee Bucks Uniform
Milwaukee Bucks Uniform(Milwaukee Bucks)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks unveiled their 2020-21 City Edition uniform, featuring for the first time the teams Great Lakes Blue colors.

Inspired by Milwaukee’s meaning – “the gathering place by the water” – the uniform features three different shades of blue that represent the three rivers that run through Milwaukee, as well as the depths of Lake Michigan.

The new uniforms will also feature a special coating on the numbers that will reflect light in a way that gives the illusion they are wet. The center of the shorts also features the water outlines from the Bucks’ state logo, showcasing the major bodies of water that bring Wisconsin together.

The 2020-21 City Edition retail collection will launch on Thursday, Dec. 3. The entire collection will be available online Thursday at shop.bucks.com beginning at 9 a.m. CT and in the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum, which will have extended hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

