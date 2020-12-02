Dane Co. coronavirus death toll jumps by more than 20

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of people in Dane County whose deaths were linked to COVID-19 jumped by more than 25 percent Wednesday, according to the latest figures from Public Health Madison and Dane Co.

The health agency’s coronavirus dashboard’s latest update showed 21 new COVID-19 deaths, increasing the total to 101 since the pandemic began. State figures from the Dept. of Health Services indicate Dane Co. is the ninth county in Wisconsin to reach a triple-digit death toll.

Health officials explained the sudden surge occurred because “several updates were imported into WEDSS” since Tuesday and a review of their death certificates confirmed the patients had died from complications related to the virus.

The agency has scheduled a news conference for noon Wednesday regarding the latest deaths. It also promised to provide more information about them over the course of this week. NBC15 will have a crew covering the news conference and will stream it live on our website and on Facebook.

This is a sobering day, never before have we lost so many of our neighbors in such a short period of time to this pandemic. 21 unique, treasured individuals are gone. They have left a hole in the hearts of their loved ones and friends. @PublicHealthMDC https://t.co/AmhVwvkL1q pic.twitter.com/nPVhE3blAN — Mayor of Madison (@MayorOfMadison) December 2, 2020

The dashboard still shows no one in the county under 30 has died from the virus, indicating the death of Madison East student Isai Morocho over the weekend has not been added to the system. Madison Metropolitan School District officials confirmed Monday that he died from COVID-19 with the school’s principal Brendan Kearney releasing a video honoring him the following day.

The Wednesday morning update also reflected 239 new cases across the county, which, unlike deaths, is not a significant increase over the previous day. Actually, it would have ranked toward the bottom of the list of most cases over the prior two weeks recorded in PHMDC’s last weekly snapshot.

(2/2) We will be sharing additional information about people who died of COVID-19 in this week's snapshot, including trends over time.



We'll have a press conference at noon to talk more about this: https://t.co/X5Hr1XggVa



More data on our dashboard: https://t.co/mjFjncrDCi — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) December 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.