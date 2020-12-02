Advertisement

Evers and Republicans meet again to discuss virus response

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.((WMTV))
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers has met with Republican legislative leaders for the second time in two weeks to discuss proposals to address the pandemic.

The meeting Tuesday came as the state reported a new daily record high in deaths due to the virus.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu says Republicans have “serious concerns” about increasing spending to address the virus but would be open to spending surpluses from the medical assistance program.

Also on Tuesday, the state Department of Corrections said it was closing part of the maximum security Waupun Correctional Institution and transferring inmates to other facilities because of staffing shortfalls exacerbated by the pandemic.

