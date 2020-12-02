Advertisement

Evers calls President Trump’s lawsuit an ‘assault’

Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee...
Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Scott Bauer
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys for Wisconsin’s governor are calling President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the state’s election results an “assault on democracy.”

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers filed a response to President Trump’s lawsuit with the Wisconsin Supreme Court late Tuesday.

The state’s highest court is weighing Trump’s request to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots in Wisconsin’s two heaviest Democratic counties.

Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump by a 2-to-1 margin in those counties on his way to a 20,682-vote win statewide. Trump is not challenging any ballots in the state’s other 70 counties, the majority of which Trump won.

