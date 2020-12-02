Evers to deliver State of State address virtually

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers plans to deliver his third State of the State address virtually on Jan. 12, saying the unprecedented move is consistent with his recommendations to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic and limit interactions and gatherings.

“I have spent the better part of the last year encouraging Wisconsinites to stay home as often as possible, practice social distancing, and limit interactions and gatherings with people outside of their immediate households. As you both know, I believe elected leaders must lead by example,” said Gov. Evers in a letter to legislative leaders.

Evers also announced Wednesday that he’s asked to deliver his state budget address virtually on Feb. 16. He’s asking the Legislature to convene virtually for both speeches.

“As we begin a new legislative session in January, we must continue our work building on the down payment we made during the last legislative session on increasing access to quality, affordable healthcare, fully funding our public schools, and fixing our roads and bridges,” Gov. Evers wrote.

Governors have historically given both speeches in the state Assembly chamber to joint gatherings of the Legislature, members of the Supreme Court, the governor’s Cabinet and other guests.

