Janesville Police arrest suspect in shots fired incident

(WIFR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department has made an arrest in a shots fired incident that happened over the weekend.

Officials identified Sam Kim, 33, from Chicago as the suspect of this incident following an investigation, according to a news release.

JPD located Kim’s vehicle on Nov. 30, two days after the shots fired incident, on King Street in Janesville and conducted surveillance on the vehicle. They reported seeing Kim come out to the car and then drive south on Highway 51.

Officers continued, saying they conducted a “high-risk” stop with Kim, who was compliant with the officers. JPD then arrested Kim and searched his vehicle. Police found a handgun, which they believe was used in the incident.

Janesville Police say callers reported hearing gunshots at 2:37 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. Once officers got to the scene, they found shell casings. There are no reports of injury or damage.

After Janesville Police looked at surveillance video on this incident, they say a “muzzle flash” was shown from Kim’s vehicle as he pulled onto Kellogg Avenue. There was a separate, unrelated vehicle driving west on Kellogg when the shot was fired.

Kim was arrested and accused of endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon and operating while intoxicated.

