Judge: No contact meetings for suspect in brothers’ deaths

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri man accused of killing two brothers from Wisconsin will not be allowed to meet in person with his attorneys, at least for now.

Attorneys for Garland Nelson, of Braymer, have not been able to meet with him in the same room at the Caldwell County Jail because of coronavirus restrictions.

They argued they need to have personal visits with Nelson because he is facing the death penalty in the deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin.

A judge ruled Tuesday that he wants to hear from public health officials before allowing the personal meetings.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Joseph News-Press/St. Joe, Missouri.)