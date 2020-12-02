Long stretch of above average temperatures and sunshine ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sorry, winter weather fans! You’re going to have to wait a while for our next cold blast and accumulating snow. Even though it’s not going to be warm, temperatures will be above average for this time of year through early next week. Plus, the “S” word in the forecast isn’t snow. It’s sunshine. There’s going to be no shortage of sunshine in the days ahead. The Climate Prediction Center favors above average temperatures and below average precipitation through the middle of the month.

Temperature Trend - Madison Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

Temperature Outlook Dec. 7-11 (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will be the warmest day this week. Highs temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. A west wind at 5-10 mph will likely keep wind chills in the 30s all day. This afternoon will be also be sunny.

High Temperatures - Wednesday (WMTV NBC15)

An upper-level storm system will pass to northeast tonight into Thursday. With a dry, cool airmass in place, this system won’t bring in any precipitation. If anything, it will just bring in some clouds. Overnight lows will be in the mid 20s. A west wind at 10 mph will make the mid 20s feel like it’s only in the teens, though.

High temperatures on Thursday will be just above average for this time of year. Forecast highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. The average high for December 3 in Madison is 35 degrees. Thursday will be feature a mix of sun and clouds and a west wind at 5-15 mph. Wind chills will be in the mid to upper 20s throughout the day.

Thursday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Friday will be one of the nicest days this week from a wind stand point. The wind will be light and become more northerly throughout the day. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Expect more sunshine and above-average temperatures this weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Temperatures will tumble into the lower to mid 20s Saturday night. An upper-level storm system will move overhead late Saturday into Sunday. There probably won’t be enough moisture in the atmosphere for this system to work with to produce any precipitation.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

The start of next of week looks mostly sunny with high temperatures near 40 degrees.

