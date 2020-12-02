Man accused of stabbing 88-year-old outside casino sentenced to life in prison, no parole

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused of stabbing an 88-year-old man five times in a casino parking lot was found guilty by a court Tuesday and will spend life in prison without parole.

According to court documents, Robert Pulvermacher entered in a plea of no contest in his case. The Sauk County Circuit Court then found Pulvermacher guilty and sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

There will be a restitution hearing at 9 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2021.

Pulvermacher was arrested in January of 2019. According to a criminal complaint, 88-year-old Harold Johnson was found with five stab wounds in the parking lot of the Ho Chunk Casino in Delton on Jan. 14.

Johnson’s daughter told police that her father had lent $100 to Pulvermacher days before his death. The complaint says Johnson was supposed to meet Pulvermacher to get his money back, but for the first arranged meeting, Pulvermacher never showed up.

Then on Jan. 13, the two were supposed to meet up again at the casino, according to the complaint. Video surveillance from the casino shows Pulvermacher and Johnson talking together inside the casino and heading out to Johnson’s car.

The complaint said six minutes after getting into Johnson’s car, Pulvermacher got out and went back to the casino. Johnson’s body was found inside the car the next day.

The autopsy showed that the cause of Johnson’s death were five sharp-force injuries, likely from a single-sided knife.

