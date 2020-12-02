Advertisement

Man accused of stabbing 88-year-old outside casino sentenced to life in prison, no parole

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused of stabbing an 88-year-old man five times in a casino parking lot was found guilty by a court Tuesday and will spend life in prison without parole.

According to court documents, Robert Pulvermacher entered in a plea of no contest in his case. The Sauk County Circuit Court then found Pulvermacher guilty and sentenced him to life in prison without parole.

There will be a restitution hearing at 9 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2021.

Pulvermacher was arrested in January of 2019. According to a criminal complaint, 88-year-old Harold Johnson was found with five stab wounds in the parking lot of the Ho Chunk Casino in Delton on Jan. 14.

Johnson’s daughter told police that her father had lent $100 to Pulvermacher days before his death. The complaint says Johnson was supposed to meet Pulvermacher to get his money back, but for the first arranged meeting, Pulvermacher never showed up.

Then on Jan. 13, the two were supposed to meet up again at the casino, according to the complaint. Video surveillance from the casino shows Pulvermacher and Johnson talking together inside the casino and heading out to Johnson’s car.

The complaint said six minutes after getting into Johnson’s car, Pulvermacher got out and went back to the casino. Johnson’s body was found inside the car the next day.

The autopsy showed that the cause of Johnson’s death were five sharp-force injuries, likely from a single-sided knife.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive
SNL great Tim Meadows buys Chris Farley’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle, report

Latest News

Shell casings found after MPD responds to gunshots on Madison’s north side
camera
Madison Common Council passes ordinance banning facial recognition technology
Flowers mark the scene of a fatal crash in Sun Prairie on Nov. 23.
Sun Prairie revisits calls for speed limit change after fatal crash
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots past Wisconsin-Green Bay's Cem Kirciman during the second half...
Potter, Wahl help No. 4 Wisconsin trounce Green Bay 82-42
SYH25: Honoring the campaign’s beginning
SYH25: Honoring the campaign’s beginning