Manitowoc Co. jail inmate dies of fentanyl overdose, charges recommended

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Officials say an autopsy shows a Manitowoc County Jail inmate died of a fentanyl overdose and another inmate could face charges.

Thirty-six-year-old Justin Hall was found dead at the jail on Sept. 15. A correctional officer making the rounds found Hall laying on a mattress in an awkward position and discovered he was unresponsive. Hall was pronounced dead at the jail.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was asked to assist with the investigation and Tuesday announced an autopsy showed the cause of death to be a fentanyl overdose.

Authorities are recommending charges against an inmate who gave Hall the drug.

