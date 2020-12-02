Advertisement

Mild Weather Continues

Sunshine and above-average temperatures are expected into next week.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two ridges of high pressure will dominate the weather over southern Wisconsin over the next week. The first ridge is centered to the south of here near Arkansas but extends northward into the Great Lakes region. This will provide us with sunshine and mild temperatures today.

Highs today will reach the low 40s with westerly wind in the 5 to 10 mph range. This will generate wind chills in the 30s during the afternoon hours.

A steady rise in temperatures will be seen this morning with plenty of sunshine and lighter...
A steady rise in temperatures will be seen this morning with plenty of sunshine and lighter wind than yesterday.(wmtv weather)

The second ridge will be building in from the west during the day Thursday. This sprawling area of high pressure will keep sunshine and mild temperatures in the picture through the upcoming weekend.

Between the two areas of high pressure, some cooler air aloft will spill southward from Canada into Wisconsin overnight tonight and early tomorrow. This will lead to some initial cloudiness tomorrow morning but the sun will return in the afternoon.

