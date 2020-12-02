Advertisement

New COVID-19 tests and cases stay low, but not deaths

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin remained well below recent trends Wednesday as fewer tests are being tallied, the latest Dept. of Health Services numbers show. That did not extend to coronavirus-related deaths however, as the agency’s latest report reflected one of the highest death tolls of the pandemic.

The latest DHS update indicated 82 new deaths were reported to the state Wednesday. That’s down 25 from the all-time high reported Tuesday, but still ranks as the fifth-deadliest day so far. It also pushes the seven-day rolling-average for deaths up again to 46 per day over the past week – a period that began on Thanksgiving and included depressed numbers over the long weekend.

In all, state health officials report 3,502 people have died from complications related to coronavirus.

The agency reported 3,777 new confirmed cases in Wednesday’s report, as its seven-day rolling average continues to plunge. According to DHS, the state has average 3,664 new cases per day over the past week, the lowest figure in five and a half weeks, when the average stood at 3,470 cases per day.

However, testing figures are also much lower than most November days – and that means the percentage of tests that come back positive has not fallen. With fewer than 10,000 total tests tallied Wednesday, the percentage of positive ones still stood at approximately 38 percent.

With the latest cases included, the number of people in Wisconsin who have tested positive is nearly 400,000 and will likely surpass that point Thursday or Friday. Of everyone who has tested positive, approximately a sixth of those cases remain active.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive
SNL great Tim Meadows buys Chris Farley’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle, report

Latest News

UW Health indoor, drive thru COVID-19 testing facility
UW Health takes COVID-19 drive-thru testing indoors
The parking lot outside Lambeau Field is empty before an NFL football game between the Green...
Packers to host small group of employees, family members for a second week
Charity group raises money for local businesses
Charity group raises money for local businesses
Wisconsin deploys extended benefits program for people who have exhausted regular unemployment
Jennifer Davenport (left) and Sue Mautz (right) compile dozens of gift cards they've purchased...
Charity group raises money for local businesses