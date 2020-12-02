New COVID-19 tests and cases stay low, but not deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin remained well below recent trends Wednesday as fewer tests are being tallied, the latest Dept. of Health Services numbers show. That did not extend to coronavirus-related deaths however, as the agency’s latest report reflected one of the highest death tolls of the pandemic.

The latest DHS update indicated 82 new deaths were reported to the state Wednesday. That’s down 25 from the all-time high reported Tuesday, but still ranks as the fifth-deadliest day so far. It also pushes the seven-day rolling-average for deaths up again to 46 per day over the past week – a period that began on Thanksgiving and included depressed numbers over the long weekend.

In all, state health officials report 3,502 people have died from complications related to coronavirus.

The agency reported 3,777 new confirmed cases in Wednesday’s report, as its seven-day rolling average continues to plunge. According to DHS, the state has average 3,664 new cases per day over the past week, the lowest figure in five and a half weeks, when the average stood at 3,470 cases per day.

However, testing figures are also much lower than most November days – and that means the percentage of tests that come back positive has not fallen. With fewer than 10,000 total tests tallied Wednesday, the percentage of positive ones still stood at approximately 38 percent.

With the latest cases included, the number of people in Wisconsin who have tested positive is nearly 400,000 and will likely surpass that point Thursday or Friday. Of everyone who has tested positive, approximately a sixth of those cases remain active.

