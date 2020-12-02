New DHS map breaks down COVID-19 activity by municipality, zip code, school district

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Geographic boundary breakdowns of existing COVID-19 cases and deaths are now viewable through a new map released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Wednesday.

The new map allows for viewing of cases and deaths by municipalities, zip codes and school district boundaries. DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palmn hopes this will provide people with a better understanding of COVID-19 activity within their communities.

The DHS notes that the school district boundary data represents all COVID-19 case and death information for those who live in that geographic area. The data includes all ages, is not limited to school-aged children and does not show cases or deaths specific to schools.

Geographic boundaries use location data from the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System, according to DHS. The COVID-19 data are based on the address an individual provides at the time of getting tested.

DHS says the map includes seven-day averages of new case rates, cumulative case counts and cumulative case rates. The cases included in these maps are confirmed COVID-19 cases from molecular tests only. Results from antigen and antibody tests are not included.

The mapped deaths present cumulative death rates, cumulative death counts and percent of deaths among all cases.

DHS plans to update the map by 2 p.m. each day.

