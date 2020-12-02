Advertisement

New DHS map breaks down COVID-19 activity by municipality, zip code, school district

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Geographic boundary breakdowns of existing COVID-19 cases and deaths are now viewable through a new map released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Wednesday.

The new map allows for viewing of cases and deaths by municipalities, zip codes and school district boundaries. DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palmn hopes this will provide people with a better understanding of COVID-19 activity within their communities.

The DHS notes that the school district boundary data represents all COVID-19 case and death information for those who live in that geographic area. The data includes all ages, is not limited to school-aged children and does not show cases or deaths specific to schools.

Geographic boundaries use location data from the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System, according to DHS. The COVID-19 data are based on the address an individual provides at the time of getting tested.

DHS says the map includes seven-day averages of new case rates, cumulative case counts and cumulative case rates. The cases included in these maps are confirmed COVID-19 cases from molecular tests only. Results from antigen and antibody tests are not included.

The mapped deaths present cumulative death rates, cumulative death counts and percent of deaths among all cases.

DHS plans to update the map by 2 p.m. each day.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive
SNL great Tim Meadows buys Chris Farley’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle, report

Latest News

UW Health indoor, drive thru COVID-19 testing facility
UW Health takes COVID-19 drive-thru testing indoors
The parking lot outside Lambeau Field is empty before an NFL football game between the Green...
Packers to host small group of employees, family members for a second week
Charity group raises money for local businesses
Charity group raises money for local businesses
Wisconsin deploys extended benefits program for people who have exhausted regular unemployment
Jennifer Davenport (left) and Sue Mautz (right) compile dozens of gift cards they've purchased...
Charity group raises money for local businesses