Advertisement

Saturn, Jupiter will align for ‘Christmas Star’ this month

It’s called a great conjunction
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As we head into December, Jupiter and Saturn appear to be getting closer and closer in the night sky.

Astronomers call it a great conjunction, but it’s also been dubbed the “Christmas Star” or “Star of Bethlehem” because of its brightness and proximity to Dec. 25.

“These conjunctions occur every 20 years, and this is an especially close one!” according to the NASA website. “Keep in mind that while the two gas giants may appear close, in reality, they are hundreds of millions of miles apart.”

The heavenly meeting of the two biggest worlds in our solar system is an extremely close one.

Saturn and Jupiter will only appear to be one-fifth the diameter of a full moon apart from each other.

This will be the closest conjunction since 1623 and will officially take place on Dec. 21, although the “Christmas Star” will be visible the entire fourth week of the month, according to EarthSky.

The planets will appear in the southwest sky about an hour after sunset.

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive
SNL great Tim Meadows buys Chris Farley’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle, report

Latest News

UW Health indoor, drive thru COVID-19 testing facility
UW Health takes COVID-19 drive-thru testing indoors
President Donald Trump departs after participating in a video teleconference call with members...
In video, Trump recycles unsubstantiated voter fraud claims
The parking lot outside Lambeau Field is empty before an NFL football game between the Green...
Packers to host small group of employees, family members for a second week
Charity group raises money for local businesses
Charity group raises money for local businesses
Election officials face threats as President Trump claims fraud