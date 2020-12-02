Advertisement

Shell casings found after MPD responds to gunshots on Madison’s north side

Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired on Madison’s north side Wednesday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, a caller reported hearing four gunshots, followed by six more in the 1700 block of Tennyson Lane around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday. Once officers got to the scene they found six 9mm shell casings.

There are no reports of injuries or damage.

MPD is continuing to investigate this incident, and checking for video that may have captured the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com.

