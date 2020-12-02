Sun Prairie Fire Department educates, spreads holiday cheer with “Elf on the Shelf” series two

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Fire Department is continuing with a fun holiday tradition this year: Ember Elf of the shelf!

But shelves aren’t the only places Ember frequents. Community members can follow Ember’s adventures on Facebook as he sneaks around the fire station, informing followers about fire station responsibilities and fire safety, and spreading holiday cheer.

Look who we found in the kitchen!! Did you know that unplugging appliances can help prevent fires?! Appliances like... Posted by Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue on Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Ember was a big hit last holiday season, so he is back this year for season two.

