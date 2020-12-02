UW Madison to continue rapid antigen testing, appointments available

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the demand for COVID19 testing in Dane County continues to surge, the free public testing site at UW Madison will remain open for most of this month.

Testing at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium started on November 12th. Since then, officials there have administered more than 7,500 tests. “Most of the people are from the Madison area, but we’ve seen folks also come in from out of state. Even as far away as California,” says Margaret Tennessen, the UW Madison Deputy Associate Vice Chancellor of Facilities.

These are rapid antigen tests, with results coming back in just 15 minutes. “If they do test positive with this rapid test we are then able to offer them a confirmatory PCR based test. That takes about 3 days to get back confirmation results,” says Tennessen.

Officials say giving patients those quick results can help in stopping any further community spread. “For the person who tests positive with this rapid test, they can immediately take steps to protect themselves, their families, the people, their loved ones in the community. So they can go ahead and isolate while they’re waiting for those PCR results to come back,” says Tennessen.

Tests are offered by appointment only, with a cap of 1,000 appointments per day. The free tests are open to anyone over the age of 5, there are no other specific requirements to get one.

“We don’t really screen out anyone. We basically say, if you think you need a COVID test go to the website and register for an appointment. Really important that we’re doing the appointments because that helps us with crowd management,” says Tennessen.

There is no drive-up option for this site, but officials say patients should be in and out within 20 minutes and same day appointments are often available.

It’s open 5 days a week, Sunday-Monday. On Sundays the operation hours are 10 am – 5:30 pm. Monday-Thursday the hours are 8:30 am – 7:30 pm.

This testing is a part of a larger initiative by UW system campuses across the state to provide more testing to communities where COVID-19 cases are surging. It is in partnership with the Federal Government, which funds the operations.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.