Wisconsin cheese basket gives back, featured on Today show

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin cheese basket received national attention on Tuesday morning.

Fromagination in Madison is selling a “Thanks for Giving Wisconsin Cheese Basket” and it was featured on the Today Show.

Each purchase includes a $10 donation to Second Harvest Foodbank, which is 30 meals for those struggling with hunger.

The basket has everything charcuterie enthusiasts need to create an impressive cheeseboard, while also giving back to the community.

