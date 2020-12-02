Advertisement

Wisconsin cheese basket gives back, featured on Today show

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin cheese basket received national attention on Tuesday morning.

Fromagination in Madison is selling a “Thanks for Giving Wisconsin Cheese Basket” and it was featured on the Today Show.

Each purchase includes a $10 donation to Second Harvest Foodbank, which is 30 meals for those struggling with hunger.

The basket has everything charcuterie enthusiasts need to create an impressive cheeseboard, while also giving back to the community.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive
SNL great Tim Meadows buys Chris Farley’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle, report

Latest News

Shell casings found after MPD responds to gunshots on Madison’s north side
camera
Madison Common Council passes ordinance banning facial recognition technology
Flowers mark the scene of a fatal crash in Sun Prairie on Nov. 23.
Sun Prairie revisits calls for speed limit change after fatal crash
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots past Wisconsin-Green Bay's Cem Kirciman during the second half...
Potter, Wahl help No. 4 Wisconsin trounce Green Bay 82-42
SYH25: Honoring the campaign’s beginning
SYH25: Honoring the campaign’s beginning