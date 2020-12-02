Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate not coming back this month for virus relief

Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The incoming leader of Wisconsin Senate Republicans says the Senate will not take up any COVID-19 relief measures before January.

Assembly Republicans have said they would vote on bills this month and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has urged swift action before federal money runs out.

Incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that the Senate is not coming back in December.

He also says he has not yet reviewed a package of roughly 50 coronavirus-related proposals put forward by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos late Tuesday.

The Legislature last met in April.

