Advertisement

WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson dies at 79

The WWE said Wednesday that Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has died at the age of 79.
The WWE said Wednesday that Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has died at the age of 79.(WWE)
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Pat Patterson, a World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer and the first Intercontinental champion, has died at the age of 79, the company said Wednesday.

Patterson spent decades in professional wrestling, as an in-ring performer and working behind the scenes. He wrote about his life and career in the 2016 autobiography “Accepted: How the First Gay Superstar Changed WWE.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson called Patterson one of the greatest mentors he had in the business, in a review for the book.

“He has been instrumental in some of the greatest story lines and matches in my entire career, and I am forever grateful for his guidance and knowledge,” Johnson said in the review.

The WWE stated in a news release that Patterson’s career as a performer began in 1958. Highlights included the AWA Tag Team Championship and a rivalry with Sgt. Slaughter, in addition to the being the inaugural Intercontinental title holder.

Patterson also is credited with creating the format for the Royal Rumble match, WWE said.

Many fans became familiar with him in the ’90s as one of Vince McMahon’s “Stooges,” along with fellow former wrestler Gerald Brisco.

He was inducted by Bret Hart into the company’s Hall of Fame in 1996.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Name released of Sun Prairie woman killed in Monday crash
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive
SNL great Tim Meadows buys Chris Farley’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle, report

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Britain OKs Pfizer vaccine and will begin shots within days
Dane Co. coronavirus death toll jumps by more than 20
FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Olympic gold medalist and philanthropist Rafer...
Rafer Johnson, 1960 Olympic decathlon champion, dies at 86
Manitowoc Co. jail inmate dies of fentanyl overdose, charges recommended
Ford says the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.
Ford: All-electric Mustang SUV will hit 60 in 3.5 seconds