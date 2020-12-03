6 ways you can thwart porch pirates

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As all those Black Friday and Cyber Monday online purchases start showing up on people’s doorstops, the Better Business Bureau wants to offer some tips for ensuring a porch pirate doesn’t get to your items before you do.

According to a C+R Research report at the beginning of this year, package theft hit an all-time high last year. With more people staying at home this year, online sales have already seen dramatic increases in 2020, providing thieves with even more opportunities.

The BBB reports six in ten consumers plan to shop online this holiday season.

For those who do, the agency offers six tips for helping ensure the only person who picks up that package once it’s dropped off is you. The BBB recommends:

Don’t leave delivered packages unattended. If possible, don’t leave delivered packages unattended for long periods of time.

Take advantage of online tracking services offered by retailers; if the company says it was delivered but it’s not at the delivered address, report it.

Consider monitoring the front door. If you have a home security camera system, make sure it captures activity at your front door and mailbox. If you catch any mail thieves in the act, save the video and alert your local Postal Inspectors. Video surveillance goes a long way in preventing crimes and catching bad guys.

Customize the delivery. If you know the package is going to be larger than the mailbox, authorize the carrier to leave it in a specified out-of-sight location. You can also request pick-up at their facility.

Secure the shipment. Signature confirmations ensure that the package ends up in the right hands. Register your most valuable packages so special care and documentation are used every step of the way. Ship your packages to where you are, not where you aren’t.

Talk to employers. See if they’ll agree to have packages delivered to the workplace instead of the home address.

Watch for suspicious activity. Some thieves follow delivery trucks waiting for the opportune time to steal packages. If you notice something out of place in your neighborhood, report it to the proper authorities with specific details.

