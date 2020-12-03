Advertisement

6 ways you can thwart porch pirates

(WSAW)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As all those Black Friday and Cyber Monday online purchases start showing up on people’s doorstops, the Better Business Bureau wants to offer some tips for ensuring a porch pirate doesn’t get to your items before you do.

According to a C+R Research report at the beginning of this year, package theft hit an all-time high last year. With more people staying at home this year, online sales have already seen dramatic increases in 2020, providing thieves with even more opportunities.

The BBB reports six in ten consumers plan to shop online this holiday season.

For those who do, the agency offers six tips for helping ensure the only person who picks up that package once it’s dropped off is you. The BBB recommends:

Don’t leave delivered packages unattended. If possible, don’t leave delivered packages unattended for long periods of time.

Take advantage of online tracking services offered by retailers; if the company says it was delivered but it’s not at the delivered address, report it.

Consider monitoring the front door. If you have a home security camera system, make sure it captures activity at your front door and mailbox. If you catch any mail thieves in the act, save the video and alert your local Postal Inspectors. Video surveillance goes a long way in preventing crimes and catching bad guys.

Customize the delivery. If you know the package is going to be larger than the mailbox, authorize the carrier to leave it in a specified out-of-sight location. You can also request pick-up at their facility.

Secure the shipment. Signature confirmations ensure that the package ends up in the right hands. Register your most valuable packages so special care and documentation are used every step of the way. Ship your packages to where you are, not where you aren’t.

Talk to employers. See if they’ll agree to have packages delivered to the workplace instead of the home address.

Watch for suspicious activity. Some thieves follow delivery trucks waiting for the opportune time to steal packages. If you notice something out of place in your neighborhood, report it to the proper authorities with specific details.

Porch pirates in Madison
MPD warns of “Porch Pirates” as holidays approach
Madison police release pics of porch pirate suspects

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dane County expects recount to finish on Sunday
Dane County completes election recount
Madison East student dies from COVID-19 complications, MMSD confirms
The lights are on full display in Olin Park.
Local holiday light shows to get you feeling festive
SNL great Tim Meadows buys Chris Farley’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle, report
Jericho Manske, 7, shows off the 21-point buck he shot in Oconto Co.
7-year-old bags 21-point buck in Oconto Co.

Latest News

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov....
Wisconsin Supreme Court declines to hear Trump election lawsuit
Police investigate a shooting at the Mayfair Mall, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis....
Teen charged in Wauwatosa mall shooting to contest move to adult court
Wisconsin awards $15 million in grants to nearly 100 entertainment venues
(Source: Overture Center)
Anonymous donor offers to match all gifts to Overture Center for the rest of the year