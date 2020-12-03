Anonymous donor offers to match all gifts to Overture Center for the rest of the year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Overture Center’s Intermission Campaign fundraising event is getting a big boost from an anonymous donor. The arts facility announced its benefactor committed to matching all donations made through the end of the year.

“This anonymous donor is passionate about Overture Center and, through the match, encourages our community to work together to secure its future,” said Emily Gruenewald, Overture’s VP of Development.

The Center aims to raise $1.5 million before 2020 is through. Going into December, more than $1.1 million has been committed to the effort, putting them more than three-quarters of the way to their goal.

Campaign organizers explain all cash and pledged gifts from people, businesses, grants, and foundations will be included in the total, including ticket donations. Anyone wanting to donate can do so online at overture.org/give. Donations can also be mailed to 201 State St., Madison, WI 53703. Those donations must be postmarked by December 31 to count toward the match.

As COVID-19 continues to grip Wisconsin, the Overture Center itself remains closed for an “intermission,” however its virtual programming continues.

The center offered a sample of the activities that it held recently, including virtual “Live from the West Side” performances, helping with 2,000 art kits for Madison Metropolitan School District children, turning its spring gallery exhibits into digital displays, working with the City of Madison to allow local artists to create murals, and hosting three Overture Forums.

